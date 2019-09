Having big breasts and doing a rigorous workout isn’t always easy, according to Kim. She wants to make sure Khloé knows what she’s in for if she opts for surgery. Khloé puts some implants in for a workout. She is undeterred. “I don’t feel like it hurts to go get a consultation and see how I feel,” she says.The consultation with the doctor is an eye-opener for Khloé. He pulls no punches in explaining the risks to her, including a one-month embargo on working out. The seriousness of the surgery gives her pause. “I’m not in a rush,” Khloé says, much to Kim’s relief.The ESPYS are upon us, and Kim drafts Michael Costello to help her style a look for Caitlyn . She pushes Caitlyn towards higher heels and fewer accessories. “Caitlyn is just not really used to pulling full looks together all the time,” Kim says, shortly after putting the kibosh on a tiara.The styling session is a major problem for Kris. The issues that started bubbling up with the Famous video reach a fever pitch after the ESPYS. Kris texts Khloé several angry hashtags. Kris feels that Kim has been disloyal by helping Caitlyn. Khloé doesn’t understand why her mom is so angry. She wants to give Kim a heads up about just how upset this has made Kris. Khloé tells Kim that their mother thinks Kim is a traitor. They get Kris on the phone, and she has a full-fledged meltdown. Kim is genuinely confused. “Last time I heard you guys were all good,” Kim says.“I don’t say anything to you until I feel abandoned,” Kris says. She feels like her daughter didn’t take her feelings into account.Kim manages to say exactly the wrong thing, in her mother’s eyes: “I’m going to try and stay neutral.”Neutral is not what Kris is looking for from “the kids I gave birth to.” Enough is enough for Kris. Kim hurt her feelings. Kris feels betrayed.