You Can Now Spend The Night In Dracula's Castle — If You're Brave Enough

If you miss the days of trick-or-treating on Halloween, don't fret because there are plenty of much spookier ways to celebrate the holiday now that you're an adult. This year, ditch that overused cat costume and tired-out bar scene for a way scarier experience that, best of all, is totally free. This October 31, Airbnb wants to send you and a friend to spend the night at Dracula's castle in Transylvania.



Bran Castle, which is nestled in the Carpathian Mountains, was the inspiration for Count Dracula's lair in Bram Stoker's 1897 horror novel. This Halloween, two guests will be able to live like Jonathan Harker, Dracula's protagonist, but you'd better be sure you're brave enough.



The chilling evening will start with a horse-drawn carriage ride around Transylvania's mountainside to the castle. Upon arriving at the 700-year-old fortress, the guests will be greeted by Dacre Stoker, the great grand-nephew of author Bram Stoker. Dacre Stoker, a well-respected vampire expert, has many stories to share with the lucky and courageous guests as they enjoy a frightening tour through the castle's dark secret passages. Guests will discover that Bram Stoker's gothic classic was inspired by many real people and historical events. You may end up questioning whether vampires might be more than just myth.



After the tour, there will be a candlelit dinner in the castle's ornate dining room. The meal will be straight from the book, so expect "a hearty, blood-enriching meal of robber-beef steak and paprika-hendl chicken." Guests will then end the evening with a vampiric sleeping experience in luxe, velvet-lined coffins. After the spooky tour and terrifying tales from Stoker, you might be way too spooked to actually sleep, but that's how Halloween night should be, right?

