Picking the perfect Halloween costume is like picking the perfect avocado — it ain't easy. Sure, you could rifle through your rolodex of pop culture characters and spend endless hours attempting to put together something that strikes the understated, yet still sparkly, balance between witty and sexy. OR, you could just dress up as a hotdog and call it a day.
We're starting a campaign this year for a food-themed costume takeover. Not only are the options endless, but edible-inspired outfits are incredibly easy to DIY and make group-friendly. Love cotton candy? There's a costume for that. How about pickles? Yep, a costume for that one, too. Now's the time to gather your Halloween group and just be a bunch of bananas.
Check out these food-related outfits that you can buy or even make at home. Because, who would you want to party with on Halloween, another sexy anything or a person dressed up as an Oreo? And be sure top stop by our Spooky Town collection for even more thrilling Halloween finds.
Cotton Candy
Using real cotton candy for this costume is optional (but encouraged, if you're looking to get method).
Milk
Turn this costume into a trendy food reference by carrying around a bag of almonds in one hand and a container of oats in the other.
Lemon
Since Beyoncé gave new meaning to lemons, this once basic DIY costume now holds hidden depths.
Cereal Bowl
Sub in your favorite cereal — we're thinking Cookie Crisp.
Pop Tart
A DIY painted cardboard Pop-Tart — it doesn't get any more budget-friendly than this.
Grapes
Yes, this costume is ridiculous — but whatever. Tell people you're dressed as a very young wine.
Popcorn
If you like your popcorn without butter, opt for off-white balloons, instead.
Cupcake
You've been every princess in the Disney canon — reuse that sparkly taffeta for something even sweeter.
Pizza
Pizza Rat was very 2015, but pizza is forever.
Pancakes
The silver dollar pancake hat really pulls this look together.
Tomato
This tomato costume brings us back to Harriet The Spy's closing scene — and we want nothing more than to reenact it (James Brown-style).
Fairy Bread
Now here's a costume that's keeping up with millennial food trends.
Fries
Partner up with the burger costume and you've got yourself a powerful pair.
Pineapple
The DIY pineapple costume is easy, bright, and just generally awesome-looking.
Strawberry
Carry around a tub of Cool Whip, and you're in business.
Frosted Animal Cookie
A very colorful and easy DIY option.
Cake
This food costume is multifaceted: Is it a cake? Or is it the surprise popping out of a cake?
Pineapple
Bonus points for carrying around a slice of pizza — you know, if you're into pineapple on your za.
