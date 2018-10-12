Story from Halloween

Halloween Costumes That Prove You Are What You Eat

Elizabeth Buxton
Photo: Courtesy of Aww, Sam.
Picking the perfect Halloween costume is like picking the perfect avocado — it ain't easy. Sure, you could rifle through your rolodex of pop culture characters and spend endless hours attempting to put together something that strikes the understated, yet still sparkly, balance between witty and sexy. OR, you could just dress up as a hotdog and call it a day.
We're starting a campaign this year for a food-themed costume takeover. Not only are the options endless, but edible-inspired outfits are incredibly easy to DIY and make group-friendly. Love cotton candy? There's a costume for that. How about pickles? Yep, a costume for that one, too. Now's the time to gather your Halloween group and just be a bunch of bananas.
Check out these food-related outfits that you can buy or even make at home. Because, who would you want to party with on Halloween, another sexy anything or a person dressed up as an Oreo? And be sure top stop by our Spooky Town collection for even more thrilling Halloween finds.
1 of 27
Photo: Courtesy of Aww, Sam.

Cotton Candy


Using real cotton candy for this costume is optional (but encouraged, if you're looking to get method).
2 of 27

Milk


Turn this costume into a trendy food reference by carrying around a bag of almonds in one hand and a container of oats in the other.
Shop This
Rasta Imposta
Get Real Glass Of Milk Adult Costume
$25.49
3 of 27
Photo: Courtesy of Studio DIY.

Lemon


Since Beyoncé gave new meaning to lemons, this once basic DIY costume now holds hidden depths.
4 of 27
Photo: Courtesy of Studio DIY.

Cereal Bowl


Sub in your favorite cereal — we're thinking Cookie Crisp.
5 of 27
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon.

Peanut Butter & Jelly


Find the peanut butter to your jelly — and then buy this costume.
Shop This
FunWorld
Peanut Butter And Jelly Set
$39.97$35.65
6 of 27
Photo: Courtesy of Paper & Stitch.

Pop Tart


A DIY painted cardboard Pop-Tart — it doesn't get any more budget-friendly than this.
7 of 27
Photo: Courtesy of Anytime Costumes.

Grapes


Yes, this costume is ridiculous — but whatever. Tell people you're dressed as a very young wine.
Shop This
Forum Novelties
Grapes Costume
$45.57
8 of 27
Photo: Courtesy of Aww, Sam.

Popcorn


If you like your popcorn without butter, opt for off-white balloons, instead.
9 of 27
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon.

Cupcake


You've been every princess in the Disney canon — reuse that sparkly taffeta for something even sweeter.
Shop This
Rasta Imposta
Cupcake Costume
$31.51$28.99
10 of 27
Photo: Courtesy of Studio DIY.

Pizza


Pizza Rat was very 2015, but pizza is forever.
11 of 27
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon.

Ice Cream


For diehard ice cream-lovers only.
Shop This
Rasta Imposta
Ice Cream Cone
$41.89$40.99
12 of 27
Photo: Courtesy of Brite & Bubbly.

Pancakes


The silver dollar pancake hat really pulls this look together.
13 of 27
Photo: Courtesy of Target.

Tomato


This tomato costume brings us back to Harriet The Spy's closing scene — and we want nothing more than to reenact it (James Brown-style).
Shop This
Seasonal Visions
Women's Tomato Costume
$44.49
14 of 27
Photo: Courtesy of Brite & Bubbly.

Fairy Bread


Now here's a costume that's keeping up with millennial food trends.
15 of 27
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon.

Hotdog


Just, yes.
Shop This
Rasta Imposta
Lightweight Hot Dog Costume
$25.89
16 of 27
Photo: Courtesy of Studio DIY.

Fries


Partner up with the burger costume and you've got yourself a powerful pair.
17 of 27
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon.

Sriracha


This one is essential for true hot sauce fanatics.
Shop This
Rasta Imposta
Sriracha Tunic
$25.44$24.94
18 of 27
Photo: Courtesy of Studio DIY.

Pineapple


The DIY pineapple costume is easy, bright, and just generally awesome-looking.
19 of 27

Oreo Cookie Halves


We'll let you and your costume partner decide who gets the creme-covered half.
Shop This
Rasta Imposta
Oreo Cookie Adult Couples Costume
$45.49
20 of 27
Photo: Courtesy of Studio DIY.

Strawberry


Carry around a tub of Cool Whip, and you're in business.
21 of 27
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon.

Milk & Cookie


Who's the milk to your cookie?
Shop This
FunWorld
Cookies And Milk Costume
$28.87
22 of 27
Photo: Courtesy of Brite & Bubbly.

Frosted Animal Cookie


A very colorful and easy DIY option.
23 of 27
Photo: Courtesy of Party City.

Pickle


This pickle costume would NOT be complete without the shades.
Shop This
Rasta Imposta
Pickle Costume
$29.99$21.49
24 of 27
Photo: Courtesy of Aww, Sam.

Cake


This food costume is multifaceted: Is it a cake? Or is it the surprise popping out of a cake?
25 of 27

Avocado


Dress your basic-millennial best this year in a full-body avocado costume.
Shop This
Yandy
Guacward Avocado Costume
$34.95
26 of 27

Pineapple


Bonus points for carrying around a slice of pizza — you know, if you're into pineapple on your za.
Shop This
Party City
Flirty Fruit Pineapple Costume
$24.99
27 of 27

Avocado Toast


What' better than your avocado millennial best? An avocado toast costume.
Shop This
Rasta Imposta
Avocado Toast Halloween Costume
$44.94
