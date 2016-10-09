Get Ready To Covet These New Disney-Inspired Wedding Dresses

Hey, brides-to-be, want to feel like a princess on your wedding day? There's literally a dress for that.
Troublesome stereotypes, be damned: Princesses are for everyone, big or small, boy or girl, hotdogged or hungover. Now, thanks to designer Alfred Angelo's Disney Fairy Tale Bridal Collection, they can be for every bride-to-be.
Angelo first debuted a line of fairy tale-inspired wedding dresses in 2015, featuring colorful numbers ready and waiting to turn any bride into Tiana, Belle, Rapunzel, Jasmine, or Cinderella. Now, images of te upcoming 2017 collection have just been released. While they skew more traditionally bridal than over-the-top animated princess — making them imminently more wearable by the average bride — the unique style of the princess who inspired them is still readily apparent.
Love a curve-hugging mermaid skirt? The Ariel-inspired dress is for you. Ready to rock a one-shoulder gown? Let Pocahontas lead the way. Want to be cooly regal on your walk down the aisle? Elsa all the way, of course.
There's no official word yet on when the dresses will be available for purchase, but don't let that stop you from clicking through, picking your favorite, and starting the hunt for a magic pumpkin coach, stat.
