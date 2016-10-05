Chrissy Teigen Has Taken Her Twitter Private

Well, it was fun while it lasted.
Chrissy Teigen has taken a page out of Justin Bieber's social media book. Last night the TV personality switched her Twitter account to private, which means fans will no longer be privy to her musings on reality TV, Donald Trump, or why it's not cool to make fun of Kim Kardashian's Paris ordeal.
The account is now protected, which means only followers confirmed and approved by Teigen can read her tweets. We can assume that husband John Legend, who has called his wife "literally the best person to follow on Twitter," made the cut.
The Daily Mail reports that Teigen claimed she was "not strong enough anymore" in a private tweet.
"It's not haters or trolls or generally mean people," she reportedly added in a second private tweet. "I just feel like I am absorbing bad shit 24/7. My body and mind cannot handle it anymore."
This is not the first time she's spoken out about social media fatigue. Fingers crossed she's back in action soon. What else are we supposed to read at 3 a.m.? Dostoevsky?
