We immediately went searching for recent interviews with Teigen to see if anything in particular set her off. On Wednesday, People published an interview with her about her "post-baby body" (which, ugh, for different reasons). There are no "ums" in the story. Just one, possibly unnecessary "like" appears at the beginning: "Every shoot I have right now, I request like all one-pieces please or anything high-waisted."We see her point, but she certainly doesn't sound stupid in that quote. The worst we found was a Daily Mail write-up of her answer to an Extra reporter at the Grammys, asking her and John Legend to name a public place where they'd had sex. "Okay the best, um, probably the Obama thing."In that case, um, a little hesitation seems smarter than ever.