We already knew that Rihanna was ready for fall fashion. Like, really ready — oversized, new-Raf-puffer-that's-twice-her-size ready. Bad Gal may have jumped the gun a bit with her outerwear, but it's officially autumn now. She can spread her down-coat-clad wings and soar. Clearly, it's a moment she's been eagerly anticipating. Earlier this week, the performer gave us another peek at the puffer collection she's slowly been amassing while out and about in Paris. Her latest comforter-esque style: a dusty pink, floral-quilted topper from Ella Boucht.
This Boucht style was first spotted at the Swedish School of Textiles' graduate collection show at Stockholm Fashion Week last month. It was styled over a white lace bodysuit on the runway. Rihanna opted for a NSFW Vetements T-shirt, lace shorts, and pointed-toe heels — a more breathable alternative for a cool autumnal evening. And the look wouldn't be complete without that Demna-approved off-the-shoulder slouch, obviously.
More importantly, Rihanna is keeping the duvet suit momentum alive, and reinforcing the idea that, sometimes, you just need your going-out look to transition seamlessly into slumber. There's day-to-night dressing — then, there's night-out-to-bedtime dressing. It's the stuff of dreams, and the stuff of memes. That's reason enough to dress like a pink gumdrop this fall, isn't it?
More importantly, Rihanna is keeping the duvet suit momentum alive, and reinforcing the idea that, sometimes, you just need your going-out look to transition seamlessly into slumber. There's day-to-night dressing — then, there's night-out-to-bedtime dressing. It's the stuff of dreams, and the stuff of memes. That's reason enough to dress like a pink gumdrop this fall, isn't it?
Advertisement