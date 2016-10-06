Story from Celebrity Style

30 Celebrities & Their Favorite Leggings, Documented

Landon Peoples
Photo: James Devaney/GC Images.
Whether you hate them or love them, you still buy them, which is why leggings are such a hot topic in the world of athleisure. Are they flattering? Are they appropriate? (Do we care?) These types of questions are never brought to the table when we're praising a Jenner or Hadid for stepping out in fashion's easy-to-style workout pant, so it's time we give credit where credit is due.

Ahead, you'll find a slew of other celebrities who, we think, wear them just as well. It's not a competition, of course, but why not document the industry's other leading ladies who use their leggings to prove that style comes at any price, shape, and age? It's our hope that you'll leave feeling better about your go-to post-gym staple, and maybe nab a fresh styling trick or two for the road. Now, get out there and summon your perfect pair.
Photo: James Devaney/GC Images.
Karolína Kurková
Now that's how you do it.
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
Katherine Heigl
Ah, yes. The classic heather-gray tee and black leggings combo.
Photo: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock.
Melanie C
Oddly enough, leggings weren't on Sporty Spice's radar in the '90s, but surely she's making up for lost time.
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
Selma Blair
Pops of color are the best way to take your athleisure to the next level. Kris Jenner impersonator Selma Blair gets it in her Sweaty Betty leggings.
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
Reese Witherspoon
This hits close to our college wardrobes (in the best way).
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
Jennifer Garner
All-black everyth— oh, wait...this sneaker game is on-point.
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
Lily-Rose Depp
We're not sure we've ever seen an ensemble so comfy. LRD wins.
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
Ashley Tisdale
All she needs is a choker with this outfit, and she'll be almost too on-trend.
Photo: Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/Getty Images.
Whitney Port
Someone's excited about her leggings.
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
Millie Bobby Brown
Can this Stranger Things angel do any wrong? (No. The answer is a screeching no.) Just look at that color-coordination.
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
Nina Agdal
When you've got to work out, but a game of Tetris is calling...
Photo: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock.
Kate Moss
Yes, even super-supermodels dress up their leggings.
Photo: Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/Getty Images.
Taylor Swift
Yep, she wears them, too!
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
Heidi Klum
It's like, what else would you wear for a Starbucks run?
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
Eva Longoria
"Yes, the leggings have landed."
Photo: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock.
Alicia Keys
If leather leggings aren't on your wish list, you need to sort out your priorities.
Photo: Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/Getty Images.
Jessica Alba
Ah, the old I'm gonna tie this around my waist later styling trick. We're familiar.
Photo: 4CRNS/Javiles/FAMEFLYNET.
Karrueche Tran
We're digging this powdery pink accent atop the white bottoms.
Photo: Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/Getty Images.
Amber Valletta
Who said you can't carry your high-dollar designer handbag with your budget-friendly leggings?
Photo: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock.
Rita Ora
Ora is an Adidas collaborator, so the baller status of this look just kind of makes sense.
Photo: Soul Brother/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
Simone Biles
Our leggings queen.
Photo: BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.
Kelly Rowland
Remember for later: The bottle of water makes your "I'm going to work out, really" seem much more authentic.
Photo: NCP/Star Max/GC Images.
Rihanna
Leave it to the Bad Gal herself to make leggings look good with just a T-shirt and heels.
Photo: Starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.
Khloé Kardashian
Okay, so she's related to the much-lauded leggings queen Kendall Jenner, who we promised to leave out, but this look was too good to pass up.
Photo: Alessio Botticelli/GC Images.
Kim Kardashian
This one, too. Get 'em, Kimmy.
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
Willow Smith
Tie-dye leggings. Get into it.
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
Chloë Grace Moretz
Leopard leggings? We just hope they're cruelty-free.
Photo: Michael Stewart/GC Images.
Karlie Kloss
For the fans who kode, these leggings are for you.
Photo: Alo Ceballos/GC Images.
Hilary Rhoda
Don't worry, you can still "blavy" while legging-ing.
Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images.
Leslie Jones
Leggings on the red carpet? We're listening...
