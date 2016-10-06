Whether you hate them or love them, you still buy them, which is why leggings are such a hot topic in the world of athleisure. Are they flattering? Are they appropriate? (Do we care?) These types of questions are never brought to the table when we're praising a Jenner or Hadid for stepping out in fashion's easy-to-style workout pant, so it's time we give credit where credit is due.
Ahead, you'll find a slew of other celebrities who, we think, wear them just as well. It's not a competition, of course, but why not document the industry's other leading ladies who use their leggings to prove that style comes at any price, shape, and age? It's our hope that you'll leave feeling better about your go-to post-gym staple, and maybe nab a fresh styling trick or two for the road. Now, get out there and summon your perfect pair.
Selma Blair
Pops of color are the best way to take your athleisure to the next level. Kris Jenner impersonator Selma Blair gets it in her Sweaty Betty leggings.
Karlie Kloss
For the fans who kode, these leggings are for you.
