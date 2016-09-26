Sick of seeing rainbows in your feed? Let's take a little break until the next restock! Here's a little sneak peek of what the witches will be brewing this fall season! Who else wishes Halloween was all year round? We do!!!! 🎃⚰👻🕸🕯💀#bitterlacebeauty #halloween #halloweenmakeup #rainbowhighlighter#hocuspocus
💀🕯Here she is pressed and dressed "The Next Supreme" is such a unique color! We couldn't even capture a good still photo, she kept sending my camera on a frenzy. If you missed out on Amuck last year, you will love TNS, they are somewhat cousins but not dupes! A gray silver base with a shift of mauvy purple and green. 😱🎃 #bitterlacebeauty#halloween #halloweenmakeup #rainbowhighlighter
💀💀💀Alright beauties the moment you have all been waiting for 😱 here is a swatch of "The Next Supreme" isn't she glorious? We can't wait to show you the next color in the collection, you couldn't have thought this was it!!!!! 😉🎃⚰👻🕸🕯💀 all of our halloween shades will be released the beginning of october, I hope you're ready! 😊 #bitterlacebeauty#halloween#halloweenmakeup
Here we have the swatch for our candy corn colored shade "Toothache" the left side is all 3 shades mixed together. We are going to have more swatches of all of our shades on multiple skin tones soon as well! Our whole halloween collection will be releasing the beginning of October. We'll let you know as soon as we have a date set! We still have a couple more colors to reveal... the next one is super exciting, you don't want to miss it!!! 😱🎃⚰🕸🕯👻💀 #bitterlacebeauty#halloween #halloweenmakeup #toothache #highlighter #rainbowhighlighter
SLAY🔪🔪🔪 You know we couldn't do halloween without a little gore! You guys are not going to believe this swatch, it's seriously drool worthy! Slay was ridiculously fun to make! We can't wait for you guys to see them in person! 😱🎃⚰👻🕸🔪🕯💀#bitterlacebeauty#halloween#halloweenmakeup #halloweenlook #slay#trickortreat #rainbowhighlighter
The swatch to SLAY it all 🔪🔪🔪 our KILLUMINATOR has a white gold base that blends into the red to make the most gorgeous rusty orange gold! The bottom of the swatch is the red and white blended together. I hope you guys like it! 😱🎃⚰👻🕸🔪🕯💀 All of our halloween shades are set to release in the beginning of October. We will update you guys with the time date as soon as we have one set! #bitterlacebeauty#halloween #halloweenmakeup #trickortreat #halloweenlook#slay#highlighter#rainbowhighlighter
😱😱😱 Here is our first ever liquid highlighting potion I PUT A SPELL ON YOU our formula is water based and non-greasy feeling. It dries down to be smudge proof and can be used alone or even as a base to intensify and change the powder shades of the collection! 😱🎃⚰👻🕸🔪🕯Next post we'll be giving all the info about this collection, so keep an eye out for answers to all your questions! Thank you for all the love on our halloween posts, we see you and appriciate all of your support! 😘😍 We can't wait for you to see these pretties in person! #bitterlacebeauty#halloween#halloweenmakeup#halloweenlook#iputaspellonyou#liquidhighlighter#highlighter#rainbowhighlighter