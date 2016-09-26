Story from Beauty

The Rainbow Highlighter Got A Halloween Makeover

Erika Stalder
You know the sparkly pans of rainbow-hued highlighter that broke the Internet a few months back? We’re talking about the first-to-market iteration called Rainbow Prism Highlighter by Etsy shop Bitter Lace Beauty that sold out in a heartbeat and kicked off the vivid highlighter craze.
After months of radio silence from BLB, the brand is back — not only with a fresh new site, but also a slew of products with some seasonal appeal: Highlighters that are inspired by All Hallows' Eve. Think of these four multi-coloured metallic powders (plus one liquid cream) like the 2.0 iterations of their cult-classic counterparts, the Rainbow Prism and PSL highlighter. Yeah, we told you this was big. Here’s everything you need to know about each:
Advertisement
First up is Hocus Pocus. It's embossed with a spider-web pattern, but features a swirl of iridescent purple, army green, and pumpkin-orange shades. Just like the brand’s Prism Rainbow Highlighter, it packs a major metallic punch.
Also in the collection is The Next Supreme a reference to American Horror Story: Coven, for those unfamiliar with the genius of Ryan Murphy), a gunmetal shade with glimmering hints of purple and green. The colour resembles the brand’s sold-out Amuck shade from last year and imparts a shine that would give the Tin Man a run for his money. Also, skulls. Alexander McQueen would have approved.
Toothache looks exactly like it sounds: delicious. Not only does it resemble candy corn in the pan, it also swipes on with similar gusto, in every shade of Olympic medal — gold, silver, and bronze.
But our favourite of the spooky group is Slay, a white-gold base splattered with a blood-red shade. Don’t think your highlighter game can hack a deep red hue? On the skin, these two shades blend to create a flattering, rusty orange-gold. And the pan looks dope AF.
The brand is also releasing a strobing cream as part of the collection. Fittingly named I Put a Spell On You, the sterling shade is decanted into a skull-shaped bottle that'll look mesmerising on our bathroom counters.
The spooky line is set to launch Saturday, October 1 at 8 p.m., so mark your cals and set your reminders — because these goodies are going to sell out fast. If you can’t decide whether to add The Next Supreme or I Put a Spell on You to cart, fret not: You can cop the whole collection for £102 from Bitter Lace Beauty's shop. How’s that for a Halloween treat?

Advertisement

More from Beauty