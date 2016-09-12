This Is What Kendall Jenner Calls Her Girl Squad

Kendall Jenner's BFF cluster of models isn't just #squadgoals, it's #squadnamegoals. In the October issue of Allure, she explained Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin have a special name for their bestie group. "This is going to sound really, really lame, but we all call ourselves the Super Natural Friend Group because we all have such cool individual lives and we've been dreaming about them since we were so young," she told Allure. "I'm a Scorpio, so I stick to people. If I love you, I love you. If I don't like you, you're screwed."
Jenner and her super friends have proven more once that they have a unique bond. Last month Delevingne created a kind of hair-doll out of Jenner's trimmed locks (who of course shared her friends' handiwork on Snapchat). Hadid and Jenner have a more traditional way of putting their close relationship on display — with matching outfits.
And while you and your girls might celebrate your friendship with bracelets, Baldwin and Jenner celebrated theirs with matching tattoos.
The Super Natural Friend Group reveal should leave fans of all the girls with one big question: What are you going to name your squad?
