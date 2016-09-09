It's a good day for Jodie Sweetin. Over three years ago, she filed for legal separation from husband Morty Coyle after one year of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. This week, the actress' third divorce is finally official.
According to court documents obtained by People, Sweetin and Coyle, also an actor, will share custody of their 6-year-old daughter Beatrix. The most interesting detail to come out of the documents is a clause stating that both Sweetin and Coyle can request a drug test on the other, using a hair follicle, with just 12 hours notice. (Sweetin recently celebrated her fifth year of sobriety after struggling with addiction for many years.) The exes will also share their joint income during the time they were married, which presumably includes Sweetin's Fuller House paychecks.
But Sweetin's been moving onward and upward since long before the split became official on paper. In January, she announced her engagement to Justin Hodak after dating for two years. The star also wrapped filming on the second season of Fuller House earlier this year. Maybe fourth time's the charm for Stephanie Tanner?
