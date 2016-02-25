Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin is thrilled to be a part of Netflix's nostalgic reboot, which premieres on Friday. But a new interview with the actress illuminates some shocking, saddening details about her darker days as a young addict. Sweetin practically grew up on the set of beloved '90s sitcom Full House, but after the show ended in 1995, Sweetin began a downward spiral fueled by alcohol and drugs.
In her 2009 autobiography, UnSweetined, the actress talked about becoming an alcoholic at age 14. Complex reports that by the time she was 25-years-old, Sweetin "had done crack and was regularly spending ten thousand dollars at a time to get high, which she says she bankrolled with Full House residual checks."
In her 2009 autobiography, UnSweetined, the actress talked about becoming an alcoholic at age 14. Complex reports that by the time she was 25-years-old, Sweetin "had done crack and was regularly spending ten thousand dollars at a time to get high, which she says she bankrolled with Full House residual checks."
Sweetin has talked before about faking getting clean multiple times. And according to Complex, she wrote about smoking meth and doing a large amount of cocaine on the same night that she gave a speech about her sobriety. But now? Sweetin is excited for fans to see Fuller House. She's a dedicated mom and she's happy.
"I don’t think I really realized what being an adult and being a real grown-up was until I was at least 28,” she told the magazine. "I am just now able to enjoy the person I am, faults and all. I can laugh at the darkest, sort of most upsetting times in my life."
"I don’t think I really realized what being an adult and being a real grown-up was until I was at least 28,” she told the magazine. "I am just now able to enjoy the person I am, faults and all. I can laugh at the darkest, sort of most upsetting times in my life."
Advertisement