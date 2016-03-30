Jodie Sweetin’s Inspiring Words About Being 5 Years Sober

Jodie Sweetin celebrated a big milestone this March. And this time, it isn't Fuller House-related. The actress commemorated the five-year anniversary of being sober. It has been a long, and at times perilous, journey for Sweetin to reach this milestone and she expressed her gratitude toward not only her current health, but also her current relationship.
In an interview with Us Weekly, Sweetin opened up about what she has learned over the past half decade of her life. “I look back at things that have happened in the past, and I look at where I’m now, and it’s crazy,” she told them. “If anything, my life is a lesson to never give up.”
Sweetin, the mother of two daughters, Zoie, 7, with ex-husband Cody Herpin, and Beatrix, 5, with ex-husband Morty Coyle, also acknowledged the demons that haunted her up until five years ago. “We all have our demons,” she said. "When we finally learn to let them go, we get to live and be free.”
Her fiancé, Justin Hodak, is also leading a sober lifestyle and has been for 11 years. Sweetin spoke warmly of this relationship to the magazine, thanking him for his support. “We turn to each other for support," she said. "We both have our own lives and things we’re excited about, but we combine that, where we have this great relationship.”
