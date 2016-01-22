Does Stephanie Tanner have something to tell us?
People has confirmed that Full House star Jodie Sweetin has gotten engaged to boyfriend Justin Hodak. Sweetin, who just celebrated her 34th birthday on January 19, reportedly shared the news with close friends.
The former child star, who will reprise her role of Stephanie Tanner when Fuller House premieres on Netflix, has been married three times before. Her last marriage ended in 2013, and she has two young daughters.
It's unclear how long she and Hodak have been dating, but their relationship has been very visible on social media for some time. Hodak just shared this romantic snap of him and his "one and only."
People has confirmed that Full House star Jodie Sweetin has gotten engaged to boyfriend Justin Hodak. Sweetin, who just celebrated her 34th birthday on January 19, reportedly shared the news with close friends.
The former child star, who will reprise her role of Stephanie Tanner when Fuller House premieres on Netflix, has been married three times before. Her last marriage ended in 2013, and she has two young daughters.
It's unclear how long she and Hodak have been dating, but their relationship has been very visible on social media for some time. Hodak just shared this romantic snap of him and his "one and only."
Advertisement
Sweetin's engagement news comes just two months after former co-star Mary-Kate Olsen wed Olivier Sarkozy. Surely Uncle Jesse will at least score an invite to this wedding.
Advertisement