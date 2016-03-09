Miley Cyrus drew some flack today for posting what some are calling an insensitive Instagram. The post depicts the Fuller House star sitting on a man’s lap and smoking a cigarette.
Cyrus originally captioned the photo, “Current Mood #fullerhouse.”
Some of Miley’s fans have called for the singer to remove the post.
“[I’m] sure she is very proud of her 5 years sober,” one user wrote. “This is a cruel reminder of what her life was like. Maybe you think it looks like she was having a great time but maybe she was dying inside and wanting help turning her life around. Take this down!”
Sweetin, who has faced drug and alcohol issues in the past, says she’s not sweating the post.
"I don't pay attention to negative stuff," she told E! in an on-camera interview. "I have so much good stuff going on in my life right now that I try not to pay attention."
Cyrus herself has made a statement in an edit to the original caption. The post now reads:
“Current Mood #fullerhouse only you freaks take this as shaming! To me it looks like Stephanie is having a fucking gay ol time!”
Whether or not Miley intended to highlight a person at a particularly low point is up for debate. However, using a now-sober person’s less-sober past as fodder for entertainment or fun is dicey territory.
Sweetin, for her part, seems to be taking things more than in stride.
