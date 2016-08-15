Fuller House may help us relive one of our favorite '90s shows, but it's not quite the same without the Olsen twins. They decided not to join the cast of the Netflix reboot back when it first began filming. John Stamos has said the twins no longer even consider themselves actresses.
Accordingly, they didn't appear on season 1 of Fuller House. But some fans are wondering whether they might make a cameo down the line.
"What do we have to do to get the Olsen twins on board for a little cameo on season 2?" Entertainment Tonight recently asked Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin.
"I don't know. We've tried everything," she said. "I think we've kind of given up."
She did hint that there were some other exciting celebrity cameos to look forward to, but Olsen-twins fans probably shouldn't hold their breath.
