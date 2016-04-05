Jodie Sweetin hasn't played down how thrilled she is that her Full House family has reunited for another run. "I was 13 when the show ended," she reflected in Complex earlier this spring. "I wanted nothing more than to continue doing it."
But the years following the series' original run were dark for the child star, who started playing Stephanie Tanner at the age of 5. "It was a huge shift in my life," Sweetin explained last night on Dancing With the Stars. "It was like saying goodbye to a family I had loved very, very much. At such a young age, it really was a huge loss for me. I didn't know how to grieve."
The actress fell into a dark place. "Drugs and alcohol just sort of numbed everything," she shared. "I was doing cocaine and ecstasy and alcohol and all of that. The darkest moments for me weren't necessarily winding up in the hospital or anything like that. It was those quiet moments alone when I just hated the person I had become."
Things have turned around since, though — especially after Netflix picked up Fuller House, and Sweetin got to return to doing what she loves most: playing Stephanie Tanner.
Bob Saget — who plays Sweetin's TV dad and is also a friend and mentor in real life — added his own thoughts to her emotional DTWTS reveal. "She's a great mom because she's been through so much, and with that comes honesty," he said of Sweetin, who has two children and recently became engaged.
"The more honest you are with your kids, the more you can be real with them,” Saget continued. "I think her biggest accomplishment is that she's just incredibly real. And that's one of the things I love the most about her."
Watch Sweetin's emotional performance on Dancing With The Stars in the clip below.
