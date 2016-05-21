Story from TV Shows

Get A Sneak Peek At Season 2 Of Fuller House

Suzannah Weiss
The first season of the Full House spinoff, Fuller House, was released earlier this year — and a second season is already in the works. Over the past few weeks, the actors have been sharing photos from the set on social media.

On Friday, Alan Thicke posted a photo of himself on set with Candace Cameron Bure, who plays D.J. Tanner, to Twitter. On Growing Pains, Thicke played father to Kirk Cameron, Candace's real-life older brother. Could this photo mean he's guest-starring?

Two weeks ago, Jodie Sweetin, who portrays Stephanie Tanner, captured the show's script and shared it on Instagram.
Here we go!! #fullerhouse Season 2 with @candacecbure and @andreabarber !!! Let the fun begin!!!

A photo posted by Jodie Sweetin (@jodiesweetin) on


Scott Weinger, D.J.'s ex-boyfriend Steve Hale, confirmed that the cast has recently begun practicing their lines. We're not sure what "showdown" he's referring to, though — perhaps a love triangle?

The showdown begins. First Fuller House table read today! #teamsteve #teammatt @candacecbure @thejohnbrotherton

A photo posted by Scott Weinger (@scottweinger) on


Cameron Bure shared a shot of the cast after taping in front of a live audience.

Post #FullerHouse live audience taping pic with @mandy_young @andreabarber @dayspring82 . So glad you came!

A photo posted by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on


We don't know when the next season is coming out yet, but it's clearly in progress. Here's to hoping it's better than the first one.
