The first season of the Full House spinoff, Fuller House, was released earlier this year — and a second season is already in the works. Over the past few weeks, the actors have been sharing photos from the set on social media.
On Friday, Alan Thicke posted a photo of himself on set with Candace Cameron Bure, who plays D.J. Tanner, to Twitter. On Growing Pains, Thicke played father to Kirk Cameron, Candace's real-life older brother. Could this photo mean he's guest-starring?
Fun From 'Fuller House'@candacecbure @JodieSweetin #FullerHouse @bobsaget @DaveCoulier @netflix pic.twitter.com/vU4bL0UyB1— Alan Thicke (@Alan_Thicke) May 21, 2016
Two weeks ago, Jodie Sweetin, who portrays Stephanie Tanner, captured the show's script and shared it on Instagram.
Scott Weinger, D.J.'s ex-boyfriend Steve Hale, confirmed that the cast has recently begun practicing their lines. We're not sure what "showdown" he's referring to, though — perhaps a love triangle?
Cameron Bure shared a shot of the cast after taping in front of a live audience.
We don't know when the next season is coming out yet, but it's clearly in progress. Here's to hoping it's better than the first one.
