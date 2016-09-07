Sorry, North West, Kim Kardashian Took Her Balenciaga Boots Back

North West has demonstrated some serious fashion ambition. Not many toddlers, or adults, for that matter, have bespoke Vetements in their tiny closets — worn with Vans, no less. (A classic cool-girl move.) She's even playing favorites with designers, showing not only a penchant for Demna Gvasalia's Vetements, but also for his work at Balenciaga. A few weeks ago, she snuck into Kim Kardashian's closet and tried to make away with some metallic knee-high boots from fall '16. Alas, Nori was caught in the adorable act — but don't fear, Kardashian's footwear is now back in her possession.
For night two of the Saint Pablo tour in New York, Kardashian wore her now-retrieved Balenciaga boots with pride. (It helps that the silver-coated leather creates an armor-like look.) She paired the footwear with a metallic bronze slip dress from Maison Margiela tied at the hem. She dubbed the getup "Silver Surfer." Kardashian stepped out solo, disappointing those who were hoping for another matchy-matchy moment from Kimmy and her "mini me."
Better luck next time borrowing from your mom's closet, North. But mommy-and-me Vetements is a pretty sweet consolation prize.
