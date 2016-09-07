6 New Yorkers On The New Way Women Want To Dress

How often do you use the internet to gather outfit inspiration, discover new designers, or shop?

Lily Ives: "The internet has 100% taken over fashion. Nowadays, if you flex hard enough on the 'gram, you can be seen as an 'influential fashion icon of Generation Z.' It's almost too easy. I find myself following some people who have the funds to throw on Gucci shoes with the matching bag, but I’m someone who pulls together vintage designer pieces, mixes them with a funky oversized T-shirt, throw on some sneakers, and hope I look dope. I’d say I don’t spend too much time using the internet for inspiration as I continue to develop my own image. My friends and I all have variations of the same style, and it never comes from us looking to popular movies or TV shows for inspiration. Now that our generation has Tumblr and Instagram, we don’t need to keep up with 'on trend' looks via TV shows. Just because we are all fiends of baggy logo shirts and thrifted camo pants doesn’t mean we approached it by what’s most popular on social media today."