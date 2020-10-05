14 Perfect Fall Trips To Take — Without Using Vacation Days

Don't be sad that summer is over. Instead, think about the social distance-friendly fall trips you can take now that the season has changed. Whether you're looking for a traditional New England weekend getaway to see the autumn foliage, a city break, or a great beachside vacation, we've compiled 16 fall weekend trips you should consider. Just remember: your Instagram followers can only handle so many photos of your journey without getting super jealous.
When it comes to planning a safe fall getaway during the COVID-19 pandemic, we suggest choosing a destination that's within driving distance from where you live so you won't have to get on a plane. We also recommend planning outdoor activities that can be done while maintaining a safe distance from others and patronizing restaurants and bars that have outdoor service. And, please, don't forget to pack and wear your mask!
Refinery29 in no way encourages unsafe behavior. Check CDC guidelines and local restrictions/rules before making travel decisions.