Kim Kardashian Is Team Britney

Drake wasn't the only one crushing hard at Sunday's MTV VMAs. Britney Spears and Kim Kardashian also seem to have developed some sort of mutual appreciation.
Kardashian and Spears bonded when the reality star was tapped to introduce the singer at the awards show. Spears later uploaded a video of the pair — what else? — taking a selfie backstage.
Kardashian and Spears bonded when the reality star was tapped to introduce the singer at the awards show. Spears later uploaded a video of the pair — what else? — taking a selfie backstage.
Now Kardashian is using her social media prowess to promote the pop star's new album, Glory.
"So happy I got to introduce my friend @britneyspears last night!" she tweeted. "I'm obsessed with #Glory. Go get the album! Let's #MakeBritneyNumberOne."
"So happy I got to introduce my friend @britneyspears last night!" she tweeted. "I'm obsessed with #Glory. Go get the album! Let's #MakeBritneyNumberOne."
Advertisement
So happy I got to introduce my friend @britneyspears last night! I'm obsessed with #Glory. Go get the album! Let's #MakeBritneyNumberOne— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 30, 2016
It seems like everyone is loving this budding friendship. Perhaps this tweet says it best.
@KimKardashian @britneyspears That's it. Stan card laminated. Queen Kim.— Josh Haigh (@joshcharles_21) August 30, 2016
Advertisement