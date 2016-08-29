Kim & Kanye Were Peak Kimye During Rihanna's VMAs Performance

When Rihanna hits the stage, you pay close attention, right? And that's especially true if she's up there to perform "Bitch Better Have My Money," right? Well, if you're Kim and Kanye, not exactly. The couple exhibited the essence of their coupledom at the end of RiRi's second performance of the night at the MTV VMAs.



Kanye watched in a happy trance, swaying and showing off his rare-but-lovable, cheeky 'Ye grin as his friend snatched wigs left and right with "BBHM." Meanwhile, Kimmy, of course, was taking a video. But not just taking a video of the performance — she was recording herself watching the performance. That's right: Kim K., the selfie queen, took a video of herself watching Rihanna as her husband stood next to her actually watching Rihanna. We know. So meta. Also, so Kimye. We couldn't ask for anything more from the duo.

