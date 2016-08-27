Too Faced fans, it's time to get ready for some more mouthwatering makeup. The cult-favorite beauty brand has been on a delicious product-release roll this year, debuting eyeshadow palettes inspired by PB&J, chocolate chips, and peaches alongside new collaborations with celebrities like Kat Von D and YouTube vlogger Nikkie Tutorials. But now, the makeup company is readying the launch of a food-inspired line to top them all: Funfetti!
Too Faced cofounder Jerrod Blandino posted a first look — or a #sneakypeek, as he called it — of the cake-inspired line on his Instagram. While the hashtag #HSN makes us think it will debut on the Home Shopping Network when the time comes, there is no official word on the release date. The as-of-yet still-unseen new products are pictured in a bubblegum-pink bakery-style box covered with little illustrations of heart sprinkles. Blandino also Instagrammed of a pile of Too Faced's signature pink, heart-shaped compacts, making us think that some of its beloved bronzers might be getting the Funfetti treatment come product-release time.
This spring, Blandino also gave us our first look at Too Faced Funfetti blushes, in shades ranging from a light pink and purple to a more intense red. They, too, were packaged — of course — in the too-adorable heart-shaped compacts.
It's all making us excited, if not a little hungry, for cake.
It's all making us excited, if not a little hungry, for cake.
Advertisement