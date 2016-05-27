Story from Makeup

Finally! A Sneak Snapchat Peek At The Too Faced X Nikkie Tutorials Collection

Taylor Bryant

Too Faced has been absolutely killing the makeup-launches game lately. The brand's cofounder and creative director Jerrod Blandino seems to tease a new collaboration or product every week — and we can't wait to snatch up every single item. The collection we're anticipating the most? YouTube vlogger Nikkie Tutorials' Power of Makeup, which comes out in August. Luckily for us (and you), Nikkie offered a sneak Snapchat peek at what's in store.

First, she showed off a black marker liner for all of your cat-eye needs.
Photo: Via @NikkieTutorials Snapchat.
Next, she snapped a Shadow Insurance primer, which, she says, keeps your eye look "on" all day (and night, if that's what you're going for).
Photo: Via @NikkieTutorials Snapchat.
Then, we have what looks like a mini version of Too Faced's Better Than Sex mascara in a deep, eggplant-like purple, which is Nikkie's favorite color.
Photo: Via @NikkieTutorials Snapchat.
Finally, the moment all of her followers had been waiting for: the infamous palette. (Drumroll, please.)
Photo: Via @NikkieTutorials Snapchat.
It's stocked with nine eyeshadows, handpicked by Nikkie, in a range of matte and shimmer finishes.
Photo: Via @NikkieTutorials Snapchat.
The booklet also includes two blushes — pink and peach — plus a Chocolate Soleil Bronzer and a highlighter, which Nikkie plucked right from Too Faced's Chocolate Bar palette.
Photo: Via @NikkieTutorials Snapchat.
Finally, Nikkie swatched her favorite shadows from the collection. "I put my entire heart into this palette," she says on her Snapchat. The serious color payoff we're witnessing is proof enough.
Photo: Via @NikkieTutorials Snapchat.
From what's been teased, it looks like this collection will be a serious slam dunk. What's your favorite product from the roundup?
