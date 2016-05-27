Too Faced has been absolutely killing the makeup-launches game lately. The brand's cofounder and creative director Jerrod Blandino seems to tease a new collaboration or product every week — and we can't wait to snatch up every single item. The collection we're anticipating the most? YouTube vlogger Nikkie Tutorials' Power of Makeup, which comes out in August. Luckily for us (and you), Nikkie offered a sneak Snapchat peek at what's in store.
First, she showed off a black marker liner for all of your cat-eye needs.
Next, she snapped a Shadow Insurance primer, which, she says, keeps your eye look "on" all day (and night, if that's what you're going for).
Then, we have what looks like a mini version of Too Faced's Better Than Sex mascara in a deep, eggplant-like purple, which is Nikkie's favorite color.
Finally, the moment all of her followers had been waiting for: the infamous palette. (Drumroll, please.)
It's stocked with nine eyeshadows, handpicked by Nikkie, in a range of matte and shimmer finishes.
The booklet also includes two blushes — pink and peach — plus a Chocolate Soleil Bronzer and a highlighter, which Nikkie plucked right from Too Faced's Chocolate Bar palette.
Finally, Nikkie swatched her favorite shadows from the collection. "I put my entire heart into this palette," she says on her Snapchat. The serious color payoff we're witnessing is proof enough.
From what's been teased, it looks like this collection will be a serious slam dunk. What's your favorite product from the roundup?
