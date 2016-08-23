Another Too Faced X Kat Von D Collab Might Be In Our Future



The pair also explained something we've all been wondering: How did this holy (but frankly, unpredictable) union even happen? “There’s a lot of pink going on in the Too Faced world, and there’s a lot of black in Kat Von D beauty,” Blandino says. “We both celebrate femininity in our own ways — there’s many forms of self-expression — and I think, together, we’re definitely better."



But rather than emphasizing the brands' differences, Blandino says the collaboration was born out of a desire to create unity and positive change. "Something has happened in the world where a critical voice has been given to some cowardly people who hide behind their computers or phones and say mean things to people that they would never say to their face,” notes Blandino. “And I felt that this isn’t okay. So I called Kat up and said, 'Kat, we love and celebrate each other and we’re so happy for each other’s successes, and neither of us needs to fail for the other to succeed, so let’s do something that shows the world that we’re better together. And maybe, we’ll inspire people to stop being so mean or so negative or so critical, and start celebrating and accepting each other in a much nicer way.'"



Well, consider us inspired. We can all adopt the #bettertogether ethos right this minute. As for acquiring the actual palettes? We’ll have to wait until December 26, when the line drops.