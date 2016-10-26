PSA: We FINALLY Know When Too Faced's Funfetti Collection Is Dropping

Update: Mark your calendars, folks, because we now know that Too Faced's new Funfetti collection is dropping on November 11 on HSN. According to Allure, the products will be available as part of HSN's "Today's Special" — an family pack that includes not just the blushes, but an eyeshadow palette, lip gloss, and brush, too.
This story was originally published on May 10, 2016.
Too Faced is on a product-release roll. The brand recently came out with a waterproof version of its beloved Better Than Sex mascara, and, rumor has it, the line is going to be expanding even more. It already boasts enough upcoming food-inspired products to satisfy any beauty buff's sweet tooth. A PB&J palette launched in February, a peach one is coming this summer, and a chocolate chip version is on the docket for next year. But wait, there's more! The company's cofounder Jerrod Blandino (the source behind most of these sneak peeks) just teased yet another product: Funfetti blushes.
Blandino posted a shot of multiple heart-shaped blushes to his Instagram page. The caption reads: "I [heart] U #sneakypeek #Funfetti blush @hsn #FutureTS #toofaced," with no signs of a release date in sight. What we do know: The shades seem to range from a light pink and purple to a more intense red. Each one appears to be different from the other, and they might be exclusive to the Home Shopping Network (hence the tag in the caption). In proper Too Faced style, details are scarce but our anticipation is high.
Also, not going to lie, it took us a minute to figure out what the above image is. As one commenter put it, "Why do these all look like meat slices?" And now, on top of our excitement, we're also suddenly very, very hungry.
