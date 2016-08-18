Chrissy Teigen's Bangs Will Make You Want To Book A Hair Appointment, Immediately

Cutting your bangs in the middle of the summer is a risky move. If you hate styling them (or just suffer from a lot of forehead sweat), then this season might not be the best time for a chop. But if you're a celebrity with access to a full glam squad (and bundles of dry shampoo), there's no time like the present. We fell in love with Selena Gomez’s thick bangs in June. Then, we lusted after RiRi's wispy lob chop in July. Now, Chrissy Teigen is giving us all the hair feels with her recent bronde fringe.
The model and social media star posted an image of her new look to Snapchat, but this isn't her first rodeo with the classic style. She rocked blunt, dark, faux bangs back in 2012 and 2014 — and, after checking in with Teigan's hairstylist Jen Atkin, we've confirmed this new set is temporary, too.
"They're clip in," Atkin told us. "We were just playing with them on set, which is the best way to try bangs without making a mistake!" We're fans of them becoming permanent — they're breezy, effortless, and '70s inspired — making them perfect for air-drying (and withstanding an August heat wave). In fact, that bronzy makeup she's wearing in her snap is all the convincing we need to finally pull the trigger on that salon appointment. Thank you, C.T., for always keeping our #hairgoals alive.
