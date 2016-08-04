Surprise, Surprise: Rihanna Has A New Hairdo

Rihanna's currently on a world tour promoting her latest album, Anti. Of course, you probably already knew that, as images and videos of her dancing (by herself and with reported beau Drake) have been flooding social media channels left and right. And we're not mad about it, 'cause the bad gal has never looked better — from her style to her long, slick-straight strands. But somewhere between the OVO Fest in Canada and performing in Sweden, she managed to swap out her most recent down-to-there hair for a new, somewhat unexpected look.
Emphasis on the somewhat because the singer switches up her look so often, we've grown accustomed to her ever-changing ways. The 28-year-old has rolled the dice again and landed on a bouncy, just-below-the-shoulder, light-brown 'do. She topped it off with summer's most popular accessory: bangs.
RiRi's played around with a similar medium-length look in the past, although this appears to be the lightest she's gone while rocking this particular style. Knowing the star, we would bet money that this hair will be here today, gone tomorrow (or next week, at the latest). But that doesn't mean we can't take in and appreciate the back-to-school moment — and the adorable video (below) of her showing it off — while it's still here.
Advertisement