Selena Gomez & Bella Hadid Are Now Hair Twins

Platinum-blond is the color of the summer, and it's looking like bangs are a strong contender for style of the season. Just yesterday, Selena Gomez got fringe and today another celebrity joined the growing (or, um, cutting) trend: Bella Hadid.
The model and newly appointed Dior Beauty ambassador posted a Boomerang video on Instagram showing off her new bangs. They're not the baby bangs we predicted would be big for spring, but instead a piece-y and eyebrow-grazing version that's the ultimate cool-girl stamp. (They're giving us Brigitte Bardot vibes, with a slight hint of Jean Shrimpton.) From what we can tell with a little googling, this is the first time Bella's experimented with the cut. Although, if beauty fake-outs run in the Hadid family, the new 'do could be the work of some believable synthetic add-ons.
Most people grow out their fringe in hot weather to avoid the dreaded hair-sticking-to-forehead look. We're guessing Bella will manage to keep her cool — and keep her hot new bangs completely on point.
