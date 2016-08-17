Ariel Winter is a busy young woman. And if you don't enjoy the photos she shares... Well, that's not her problem. That's the message the actress conveyed during a candid chat with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. "Everybody is so hyped up on the fact that I post photos where my butt's out. It's a butt. Everyone has a butt... I don't think it's crazy," Winter told ET at a Variety event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
"It's like, 'Let me live!" continued the actress, who has faced body-shaming on her Instagram posts more than once. "I'm enjoying my life, you're enjoying your life, you should be posting your butt if you like it, too!'" The 18-year-old Modern Family star says that although she'll fire back at trolls, she refuses to engage with individual commenters. "I'm not going to fight with someone on my Instagram that tells me they don't like my outfit or I should put my butt away," Winter told ET. "I'm sorry you think I should put my butt away, but just unfollow me." She makes an excellent point.
On another empowering note, Winter also shared that she has one of her curvaceous co-stars to thank for inspiring her self-confidence. "I really had the greatest opportunity to have some wonderful role models, especially Sofia Vergara." She continued, "Working with a curvy beautiful woman that everybody looked up to and loved the way she looked… that was my inspiration to move forward and accept myself because that's what matters." Oh-so-wise.
Advertisement