Jesse Tyler Ferguson is going to bat for Ariel Winter. The actor praised his Modern Family co-star in a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Ariel is really a wonderful young girl," said the 40-year-old. "She has a great future in front of her," he added. "She's a smarty."
Ferguson's praise for the 18-year-old comes two weeks after Winter faced harsh criticism for a dress she wore in an Instagram photo. Unfortunately, it's not the actress' first time she's been the target of body-shaming. But, like Ferguson said, she's smart enough to handle the haters.
Ferguson's praise for the 18-year-old comes two weeks after Winter faced harsh criticism for a dress she wore in an Instagram photo. Unfortunately, it's not the actress' first time she's been the target of body-shaming. But, like Ferguson said, she's smart enough to handle the haters.
Advertisement