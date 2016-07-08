Story from Pop Culture

Modern Family Co-Star Speaks Up For Ariel Winter: "She's A Smarty"

Carolyn L. Todd
Jesse Tyler Ferguson is going to bat for Ariel Winter. The actor praised his Modern Family co-star in a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Ariel is really a wonderful young girl," said the 40-year-old. "She has a great future in front of her," he added. "She's a smarty."

Ferguson's praise for the 18-year-old comes two weeks after Winter faced harsh criticism for a dress she wore in an Instagram photo. Unfortunately, it's not the actress' first time she's been the target of body-shaming. But, like Ferguson said, she's smart enough to handle the haters.
Ferguson also had kind words for the other young actors on the sitcom, including Sarah Hyland, who plays Winter's older sister. "I'm proud of all the kids on our show," he said. "They've grown up to be you know amazing adults." We'll agree with that!
