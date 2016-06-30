Ariel Winter Shares Bubble Bath Instagram

Ariel Winter's next big role is a far cry from Alex Dunphy and Sofia the First.
The recent high school graduate shared a photo from the set of Dog Years. The shot finds her soaking in a bubble bath with what appears to be a glass of red wine by her side. The bubbles are strategically placed so as not to reveal anything, but the setup is still very racy.
That's probably why Winter informed Instagram followers that the scene was more innocent than it appears.
"Relax everyone, it's cranberry juice and I'm wearing lady bit pasties," she commented. Okay, then.
Dog Years stars Burt Reynolds as an aging movie star grappling with his advanced years. Winter plays Lil, a tattooed babe with a fondness for crop tops and, it seems, long soaks in the tub. Fingers crossed the character is the 80-year-old Reynolds' granddaughter, and not his girlfriend. Never underestimate Hollywood's ability to get creepy.
