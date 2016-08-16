It's her party and she'll cry if she wants to.
Despite virtually crowd-surfing her way through Twitter's #JustinDeactivatedParty, Selena Gomez appears to be having second thoughts about taking ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber down a peg.
Gomez' barbs about Bieber's treatment about his fans and relationship with Sofia Richie played a part in the pop star deleting his Instagram account. So why isn't she celebrating?
The singer, who also accused Bieber of cheating on her during their ill-fated romance, posted a Snapchat note expressing regret for her role in the social media drama.
"What I said was selfish and pointless," she shared.
Is she taking the high road, or simply following her own advice? As E! Online notes, it wasn't that long ago that Gomez herself was advising others to save their drama for "something that fucking matters." At the time, she was referencing the Kimye/Taylor Swift feud, but that statement feels especially apt now, too.
There are more important things to talk about... Why can't people use their voice for something that fucking matters?— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 18, 2016
Sigh. Let's get this over with and have them duet to "Sorry" or something.
