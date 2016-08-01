These Are The Most Sought-After Handbags Right Now

Certain categories in our closets are more prone to of-the-moment trendiness. Like, say, swimwear; summer '16 might as well be known as the Reign of the One-Piece. There's one category, though, that's always in high demand, according to new data from Polyvore: handbags. The platform provided Refinery29 with insights as to the most popular handbag styles and brands, site-wide and by state, from June 26 to July 26, as measured by user searches. Outside of a few curveballs, the list includes lots of aspirational It Bags you're likely well-acquainted with.
Givenchy's Antigona duffel was the most searched-for handbag on Polyvore. Four-figure price tag aside, this particular style has been spotted recently on the likes of Lily Aldridge (pictured) and Olivia Palermo, as well as many in the Kardashian-Jenner clan over the years. Chanel's classic flap and boy bags took the second and third spots, respectively (with the brand's mini flap coming in at #6). Chloé's Marcie satchel and Furla's photogenic Candy range rounded out the top five. Stella McCartney's signature Falabella (#8) and Balenciaga's City tote (#9) also placed high in Polyvore searches. While Gucci's artful, Alessandro Michele-era styles have been fashion-editor staples, two pre-Michele styles, the Boston (#7) and the Soho (#10), are apparently in high demand.
Certain trends reflect what we're seeing in our Instagram feeds: For instance, the top searched-for silhouette during the past month was the straw handbag (also spotted in every summer '16 poolside snap, ever), per Polyvore. Much of the rest of the list, though, highlights items that carry over season after season, from chain-strap (#2) to laser-cut (#4), studded (#6), structured (#7), and saddle handbags (#10). As far as the remaining silhouettes, we see users looking ahead to the fall, searching for accessories that tend to emerge in autumnal collections, such as the convertible backpack/shoulder bag (#3), canvas tote (#5), fringe crossbody (#8), and leather bucket bag (#9).
Givenchy's Antigona duffel was the most searched-for handbag on Polyvore. Four-figure price tag aside, this particular style has been spotted recently on the likes of Lily Aldridge (pictured) and Olivia Palermo, as well as many in the Kardashian-Jenner clan over the years. Chanel's classic flap and boy bags took the second and third spots, respectively (with the brand's mini flap coming in at #6). Chloé's Marcie satchel and Furla's photogenic Candy range rounded out the top five. Stella McCartney's signature Falabella (#8) and Balenciaga's City tote (#9) also placed high in Polyvore searches. While Gucci's artful, Alessandro Michele-era styles have been fashion-editor staples, two pre-Michele styles, the Boston (#7) and the Soho (#10), are apparently in high demand.
Certain trends reflect what we're seeing in our Instagram feeds: For instance, the top searched-for silhouette during the past month was the straw handbag (also spotted in every summer '16 poolside snap, ever), per Polyvore. Much of the rest of the list, though, highlights items that carry over season after season, from chain-strap (#2) to laser-cut (#4), studded (#6), structured (#7), and saddle handbags (#10). As far as the remaining silhouettes, we see users looking ahead to the fall, searching for accessories that tend to emerge in autumnal collections, such as the convertible backpack/shoulder bag (#3), canvas tote (#5), fringe crossbody (#8), and leather bucket bag (#9).
We (a.k.a. millennials) treat buying handbags as an investment, both in time and cost, according to a 2016 study from the NPD Group, eschewing status-symbol infamy in favor of long-term wearability. From a retail perspective, handbags are crucial for business: In the past year, labels have rethought their pricing strategy (à la Marc Jacobs), developed some high-profile partnerships (Coach x Disney, anyone?), and even entered this volatile market (as Theory did earlier this summer), all in an effort to boost sales and up their profile in the category.
As far as specific brands go, Céline remains a go-to. (Polyvore has seen a 53% increase in searches for handbags from the brand compared to the same period last year.) The top 10 is an expected roll call of luxury brands — Chloé (#2), Valentino (#3), Chanel (#4), Gucci (#5), Saint Laurent (#7), Fendi (#8), Prada (#9), and Givenchy (#10). The brand in sixth place is a bit of a surprise, though: Simply Vera Wang, the designer's lower-priced line for Kohl's.
Simply Vera Wang is the most popular handbag brand in Arkansas, Montana, and New Mexico, according to Polyvore's state-by-state findings. While no other affordable label outside of Simply Vera Wang cracked the top echelon in recent searches on the site, low- to mid-priced brands did emerge in state-specific rankings: Coach was the most popular handbag brand in Alaska and Kentucky, Ted Baker won out in Idaho, Brahmin took the top honor in Alabama, Vanessa Bruno is much-loved in Michigan, and Abercrombie & Fitch, surprisingly enough, came in first in North Dakota.
Is there anything about Polyvore's handbag intel that surprises you? Let us know in the comments.
As far as specific brands go, Céline remains a go-to. (Polyvore has seen a 53% increase in searches for handbags from the brand compared to the same period last year.) The top 10 is an expected roll call of luxury brands — Chloé (#2), Valentino (#3), Chanel (#4), Gucci (#5), Saint Laurent (#7), Fendi (#8), Prada (#9), and Givenchy (#10). The brand in sixth place is a bit of a surprise, though: Simply Vera Wang, the designer's lower-priced line for Kohl's.
Simply Vera Wang is the most popular handbag brand in Arkansas, Montana, and New Mexico, according to Polyvore's state-by-state findings. While no other affordable label outside of Simply Vera Wang cracked the top echelon in recent searches on the site, low- to mid-priced brands did emerge in state-specific rankings: Coach was the most popular handbag brand in Alaska and Kentucky, Ted Baker won out in Idaho, Brahmin took the top honor in Alabama, Vanessa Bruno is much-loved in Michigan, and Abercrombie & Fitch, surprisingly enough, came in first in North Dakota.
Is there anything about Polyvore's handbag intel that surprises you? Let us know in the comments.
Advertisement