These Are The Most Sought-After Handbags Right Now

We (a.k.a. millennials) treat buying handbags as an investment , both in time and cost, according to a 2016 study from the NPD Group, eschewing status-symbol infamy in favor of long-term wearability. From a retail perspective, handbags are crucial for business: In the past year, labels have rethought their pricing strategy ( à la Marc Jacobs ), developed some high-profile partnerships ( Coach x Disney , anyone?), and even entered this volatile market (as Theory did earlier this summer), all in an effort to boost sales and up their profile in the category.As far as specific brands go, Céline remains a go-to. (Polyvore has seen a 53% increase in searches for handbags from the brand compared to the same period last year.) The top 10 is an expected roll call of luxury brands — Chloé (#2), Valentino (#3), Chanel (#4), Gucci (#5), Saint Laurent (#7), Fendi (#8), Prada (#9), and Givenchy (#10). The brand in sixth place is a bit of a surprise, though: Simply Vera Wang , the designer's lower-priced line for Kohl's.Simply Vera Wang is the most popular handbag brand in Arkansas, Montana, and New Mexico, according to Polyvore's state-by-state findings. While no other affordable label outside of Simply Vera Wang cracked the top echelon in recent searches on the site, low- to mid-priced brands did emerge in state-specific rankings: Coach was the most popular handbag brand in Alaska and Kentucky, Ted Baker won out in Idaho, Brahmin took the top honor in Alabama, Vanessa Bruno is much-loved in Michigan, and Abercrombie & Fitch, surprisingly enough, came in first in North Dakota.Is there anything about Polyvore's handbag intel that surprises you? Let us know in the comments.