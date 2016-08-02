Zendaya Wants You To Stop Doing THIS On Social Media

You’re very confident in your makeup skills — do you watch lots of video tutorials?

"I do. I am one of those people that kind of rabbit-holes [with] videos. If I am on Instagram and I find a page with beauty videos, I'll watch one, and then I keep going, and then all of a sudden you’re like 8,000 videos in — it’s a problem. I also watched a lot of YouTube videos when I was little."



Are there any hair looks that you’ve always wanted to try, but haven’t yet?

"I mean...no. [laughs] I have pretty much hit everything; I am sure there will be more out there that I can try — and I probably will. Everything that I have tried — maybe I look back and I don’t like it, or maybe I look back and I love it — it’s all evolution. It’s all my process."