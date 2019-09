Zendaya Wants You To Stop Doing THIS On Social Media

For most of us, the Zendaya we know comes courtesy of social media: The star regularly shuts down haters , has the courage to try every beauty look you can imagine (including a mullet ), and even does her own makeup for the red carpet, often showing off her skills on Snapchat.The common theme here? Confidence. And considering she's only 19 (in an industry rife with criticism), hers is pretty noteworthy.So where does it all come from? We sat down with the multi-hyphenate — her growing résumé includes actress, singer, designer , spokesperson, and more — to get a small taste of where she finds inspiration, who she looks up to, her dos and don'ts of social media, and, of course, all things beauty."One thing that I do wish, and it is still something I deal with as well, is that we should stop looking for validation on social media [when it comes to] who we are and how we feel about ourselves. The power to decide how you feel about yourself should be in your hands, not someone else's. That’s my number-one thing.""You can always tell the difference between someone who posts a picture because they love their body — and that confidence is beautiful — and when someone posts because they want someone to tell them they're beautiful, you know what I mean? It’s the motivation behind what you post."