We're all for breaking supposed style rules. Whether they involve ridiculously ageist credos, ultra-prescriptive "dress for your size" commandments, or body-type fruit-shape suggestions, fashion do's and don'ts are pretty much a load of BS. Plus-size blogger Simone Mariposa was so fed up with being told what (not) to wear that she started a hashtag movement, #WeWearWhatWeWant, to change things, one Twitter or Instagram post at a time.
The L.A.-based 23-year-old decided to start the hashtag after seeing this body-shaming story on Twitter, per Buzzfeed. She then encouraged her followers (10.9K on Twitter and 36.7K on Instagram) to post selfies of with the hashtag.
I didn't ask you for your opinion. 💅🏾#WeWearWhatWeWant pic.twitter.com/z9Wy9uElfg— wise young fattie⭐️ (@SimoneMariposa) July 23, 2016
"I can't wait to see more beautiful ladies being inspired to make daring and satisfying fashion choices!" Mariposa wrote on Instagram yesterday. There are currently over 1,200 photos tagged #WeWearWhatWeWant on Instagram, with tons of photos posted on Twitter with the hashtag, as well.
The captions have been just as inspiring as the photos, including frank stories about being ashamed (cyberbullied, even). Some shared shots of certain clothing items they've traditionally viewed (or been told) are are off-limits: "Last night I gained the ladyballs to wear a top like this in public. Empowering," one user shared.
#WeWearWhatWeWant 🐬💁🏽 @Forever21 + 💙 pic.twitter.com/KwqKXjlEXg— #BlackLivesMatter (@GraceFVictory) July 23, 2016
"Life gets a lot easier when you stop giving a f*ck what people think about you," wrote one Instagram user. Another decided to clarify all of the things that being curvier doesn't mean: Plus size doesn't mean ugly. Plus size doesn't mean unhealthy. Plus size doesn't mean I'm lazy. Plus size doesn't mean I only eat junk food. Plus size doesn't mean my life means less than anyone else."
What do you think of this social-media-spurred movement to celebrate every body, in any and all sorts of fashion choices?
