16 Next-Level Shades To Replace Your Usual Black Pair

Phone, keys, wallet...sunglasses. It's no secret that most of us can't leave the house without the essentials — shades included. Regardless of how many pairs we've already racked up, a new set of frames (especially come summertime) can feel like a lifesaver. And that's because they serve up so much practical use beyond eye protection. They can take any outfit to the next level, acting as a statement piece that stands out front and center. Given their many talents, it's time to give your usual hardworking black ones a rest in exchange for something a little less expected.So, in honor of National Sunglasses Day , consider this Monday an opportunity to treat yourself to a totally justified new pair. Whether you're due for a replacement cat-eye or could use something bold to take you through the rest of your summer plans, click on for 15 shades we're eyeing at the moment.