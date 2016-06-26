NYC To Get A Second Monument To Equal Rights & Orlando Shooting Victims

New York is celebrating its LGBTQ Pride week, the dedication of the Stonewall Inn as a national monument, and now, a second monument to honor the victims of the Orlando, FL, shooting and all hate crimes.
On June 26, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that a to-be-determined location will be designated as a monument to the 49 victims who were killed at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, on June 13.
"In the wake of tragedy in Orlando, I am establishing a commission to create a monument honoring the fight for equal rights and all victims of hate, intolerance and violence," Cuomo said in a June 26 statement obtained by amNY.
He also explained his decision on Twitter and said that the first step would be establishing a commission to decide where the monument will be.
Today we’re appointing a commission to build a monument in honor of the victims of Orlando and hate crimes everywhere.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 26, 2016
When we heard about Orlando, it touched each and every one of us. It went to the core of us. It was everyone’s brother and sister.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 26, 2016
CBS New York is also reporting that some of the potential sites for the monument include Hudson River Park, Christopher Park, or Battery Park City. The 10-person commission will also choose an artist and a design for the monument.
Gov. Cuomo said in his statement that he wants the monument to serve as a permanent reminder of the hate-fueled shooting.
"We want this terrible event remembered and we want the lesson learned so it never happens again,” he said.
