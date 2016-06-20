Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them is still five months away. And if we had a magic wand, we'd use it to conjure the film into theaters right here and now. But being Muggles — sorry, No-Majs — and all, that's just not going to happen. Luckily we've got those amazing trailers to tide us over — and now, a brand-new poster.
The Fantastic Beasts Twitter account released new poster art for the film, out on November 18. It features Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) standing on a partially destroyed rooftop. He's overlooking a train that is most definitely not the Hogwarts Express, and looks to be in New York.
Even more exciting? This sentence in the caption: "Something FANTASTIC is being announced soon." Please tell us they're moving the release date up. We can't handle this.
New piece of art for a new era of the Wizarding World! Something FANTASTIC is being announced soon. #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/VIqhQfmXzP— Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) June 20, 2016
