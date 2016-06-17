Kim Kardashian treated daughter North with a family trip to Disneyland for her third birthday this week. Nori got the princess treatment at the park. However, the cutie-pie wasn't the only one who had a blast at Disneyland. The GQ cover-star's sister Kourtney took Kim for her first ride on the Tower of Terror. And how did little sis like the kids' ride? Sounds like it was a bit too scary for her.
Kourtney took to Instagram to share a video of Kim's reaction during the ride. Spoiler alert: Kim screams a lot. It's hard to make out actual syllables between all the shrieking. Though we definitely hear "Holy shit" and "Kourtney I fucking hate you" in there. And the priceless expression on her face definitely warrants a new Kimoji.
Advertisement