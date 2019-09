There's a lot to love about Kim Kardashian's GQ cover story . You will feel delight in the way she recommends her interviewer have a hot dog for lunch. You will feel surprise when she chooses sex with Jimmy Kimmel in a round of "Hump, Marry, Kill," in what is probably one of the best days of the late-night host's life. You will feel shock at Kardashian's version of the Taylor Swift/Kanye West feud. But mainly, you will feel warm on the inside and whatever the word is for when you feel proud of a stranger's child after you encounter North West's role in the interview.