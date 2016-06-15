Last November, Chrissy Teigen marked her 30th birthday with a Twitter war against Donald Trump. It's only fitting that on the presumptive republican presidential nominee's 70th birthday Tuesday, she reminded him of her frank feelings.
Teigen posted her Instagram message on the same day husband John Legend spoke out about trump at the Variety TV summit. He was there to promote the TV show he's producing for WGN America, Underground, about the Underground Railroad, and made the parallel between slavery and this latest chapter in American politics.
"We are in a moment now where we have a major candidate for office who is being very racist and divisive in a very public way," he said, never mentioning Trump by name. "I feel the need to call that out all the time because I don’t want us to feel like it’s impossible for our nation to go back to another dark place. I think we can slip into that if we let the wrong person take over and impose the wrong regime on this country. ... We, as people who believe in equality and diversity and believe that every human being in this life matters, we need to be vigilant in making sure that we don’t elect leaders who are contradicting that belief."
Last December, Teigen's battle with Trump was a little less pointed. She'd responded to his message that a meeting with Black Evangelical pastors would not be open to the press (after several of the pastors denied that they would be endorsing him). "@realDonaldTrump so don't tweet about it you twat," she wrote. A trump supporter then retorted, "Wow! Trashy gutter mouth woman. You can't hold a candle2 @MelaniaTrump when it comes2 beauty and eloquence."
When Trump retweeted that, she had the best snappy comeback.
lol poor melania doesn't need to be dragged into this. She goes through enough already.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 30, 2015
ok trumpers let's get one thing straight, we both married well and pose half naked, I'm not alone in this— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 30, 2015
