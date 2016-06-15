That One Time Nick Jonas Got Tied To A Bed

If your sexual fantasies involve hair-pulling, you might have a chance at winning Nick Jonas' heart. His openness to having his locks tugged (if his partner were actually able grip his close-cropped 'do) was just one interesting fact we learned about the "Under You" singer on last night's What Happens Live.



Andy Cohen grilled the star on his experience with different sexual fetishes. Among the things that definitely don't turn Jonas on include watching porn with someone and getting tied to a bed, though he has had experience with the latter. Jonas explained, "It did happen one time and it didn't end well."



Take note, though, that Jonas would be open to getting spanked. After all, he explained, he does "have a firm ass." And while he would consider voyeurism, those hoping to catch a peek at Jonas hooking up in broad daylight will be disappointed. He told Cohen he wouldn't consider having sex in a public place. As he pointed out, "It doesn't really bode well, for me." Learn more about Jonas' bedroom behavior, below.



