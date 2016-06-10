These past couple of weeks have been a hair-color roller coaster for Emma Stone. First, we were met with a brunette Stone as she debuted darker locks. Next, she revealed a platinum blonde color, which had praise-hand emojis written all over it. And just the other day, Stone hit us with another strand swap. This time around, she's going back to the color most of us are probably used to seeing her with: red.
That's a whole lot of time spent in a salon! We can't begin to fathom all of the stress her hair probably went through. We're on the verge of tears just thinking about it.
The actress is actually a natural blonde (gasp!). So, this current shade isn't exactly going back to her roots. But it is the color we were met with when she first arrived on the scene. So it's kind of like seeing an old friend again after losing touch for awhile.
It's nice to see you again, OG Emma. We've missed you.
