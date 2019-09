10 Things We Should Be Talking About Instead Of Hillary's Armani Jacket

Laura Stampler is a freelance writer based in New York. Her novel Little Black Dresses, Little White Lies will be out in July 2016. The views expressed here are her own. News outlets were in a tizzy this week over a jacket Hillary Clinton wore in April. No, not because it was damaged by debris from the 240-year-old glass ceiling she was in the process of shattering , but because it was expensive — and she wore it during a speech about income inequality.Maybe Clinton thought about wearing a jacket from Target, but she knew the media would just call her frumpy . (Oh wait, Newsmax did anyway . You really can’t win, can you?)As much as I love the talking about Clinton’s outerwear — don’t even get me started on her hot-sauce filled bags — I think that there are slightly more important stories that we should be focusing on, both political and otherwise.Hillary Clinton made history Tuesday night. If she wins, this means that some children will only know what it’s like having a Black and female president. No matter your opinion on the candidate, we can all appreciate that this is a VERY BIG DEAL.