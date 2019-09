All The Ways The Supreme Court Abortion Case Could Affect You

What’s at stake in Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt isn’t actually the legal right to have an abortion, but what states are allowed to do to regulate the procedure. The central questions are what restrictions are too burdensome for women seeking an abortion and whether the state has the right to pass laws that close abortion clinics in the name of protecting health. The Supreme Court could decide to uphold or strike down HB2 in full or in part, leaving a variety of legal outcomes with different effects at the national and state level.Key to the potential outcome of the case are the two main provisions of HB2: admitting privileges and ambulatory surgical center requirements. The first requires that doctors who provide abortions have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles, something that many hospitals won’t allow, since abortion has been heavily politicized. The second mandates that facilities meet architectural regulations about medically irrelevant things, like hallway width, meaning that even if the procedure is legal, the place where it happens might not be.