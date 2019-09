Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia Passes Away At 79

He is survived by his wife, Maureen, and nine children.Justice Scalia’s approach to the law was heavily rooted in a literal interpretation of text and statute. In a May 2015 interview with the New York Public Library , his colleague, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, described his legal philosophy as a series of "isms."“Originalism, textualism, literalism — it goes by a variety of ‘-isms,’” she said. “But as is, the approach says that we are limited to what the text and the statute says, without looking at the statute’s purpose, or the words in full context. If the words say one thing and the context might suggest something else, most of the time, you have to follow the words. And if it’s a constitutional issue, you look at what the founding fathers were thinking about, and the Constitution applies only to that. “Though his rulings, votes, and dissents were often infuriating to liberal Americans, his fellow jurist Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was a friend as well as a coworker, explained to the Wall Street Journal in 2014, "Scalia is often criticized by people who would not be labeled conservative. Liberals don’t count his Fourth Amendment cases or the confrontation clause cases. He is one of the most pro-Fourth Amendment judges on the court."He passionately upheld the Fourth Amendment, against unreasonable search and seizure in the 2001 case Kyllo v. United States , supporting the ruling that police must have a warrant to use thermal imaging on a suspect's home and the same in the 2011 case United States v. Jones , with regard to police tracking suspect movements via GPS. He railed against the warrantless drug testing of federal employees in the 1989 case National Treasury Employees Union v. Von Raab . And in 2012's Maryland v. King , Scalia dissented, insisting that the founding fathers of the country would strongly object to the random gathering of DNA without limit of scope.