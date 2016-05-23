Looking back on your filibuster of these proposals that were later enacted [as HB2], what do you remember most about that experience?

"More than anything, what sticks in my mind is how extraordinary it was that so many people showed up. I was told by the safety officers that it was the first time in the history of the Texas Capitol that it had to be closed because they were filled to capacity. That’s extraordinary. It was really because they showed up, and paid attention and weighed in, and literally used their voices to scream with all their might in the last few minutes of that evening, that we were successful in killing that bill.



"It showed the power that can come from us deciding that we’re going to get up [off] the couch and do something about an issue that matters. And I think it was such a poignant and beautiful example of the power of democracy, and how we really can make a difference."



In addition to the response in the Capitol, many followed online. The hashtag #StandWithWendy trended widely. Did that experience with social media inform what you’re doing now in creating online community platforms for women?

"It absolutely did. That day was an example of hashtag activism at its best — the understanding and the awareness of what was going on in Texas because of social media, because of a hashtag that was being used. But the next step that was a piece of it was that that hashtag created action, as well.



"I think when we look at some of the most successful grassroots political experiences that we’ve seen in this country in the last couple of years, both of those pieces exist. The Black Lives Matter movement is a great example of a hashtag that created a conversation, that created an awareness and an engagement on an issue that mattered very much, but it didn’t stop there. It went on to become a movement of people who were showing up and fighting for things that they wanted to see change, and it’s having a tremendously powerful and important impact as a consequence of that.



"That’s why the name of our organization is what it is. Our deeds are such an important part of actually realizing our goals — our words form absolutely an essential piece of that — but our deeds have to be a part of it, have to follow our words in order to really realize change."